Лв1.000 KGS = kr0.1252 SEK

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:27
Updated a few seconds ago
SEK
1 KGS to SEKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.12520.1284
Low0.11980.1191
Average0.12230.1224
Change3.24%-1.86%
1 KGS to SEK stats

The performance of KGS to SEK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1252 and a 30 day low of 0.1198. This means the 30 day average was 0.1223. The change for KGS to SEK was 3.24.

The performance of KGS to SEK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1284 and a 90 day low of 0.1191. This means the 90 day average was 0.1224. The change for KGS to SEK was -1.86.

 USDGBPCADAUDEURINRAEDCHF
1 USD10.7741.3841.510.92884.083.6730.867
1 GBP1.29211.7881.951.199108.6194.7451.12
1 CAD0.7230.55911.0910.67160.7542.6540.627
1 AUD0.6620.5130.91710.61555.6992.4330.575

Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / Swedish Krona
1 KGS0.12521 SEK
5 KGS0.62604 SEK
10 KGS1.25208 SEK
20 KGS2.50416 SEK
50 KGS6.26040 SEK
100 KGS12.52080 SEK
250 KGS31.30200 SEK
500 KGS62.60400 SEK
1000 KGS125.20800 SEK
2000 KGS250.41600 SEK
5000 KGS626.04000 SEK
10000 KGS1,252.08000 SEK
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Kyrgystani Som
1 SEK7.98672 KGS
5 SEK39.93360 KGS
10 SEK79.86720 KGS
20 SEK159.73440 KGS
50 SEK399.33600 KGS
100 SEK798.67200 KGS
250 SEK1,996.68000 KGS
500 SEK3,993.36000 KGS
1000 SEK7,986.72000 KGS
2000 SEK15,973.44000 KGS
5000 SEK39,933.60000 KGS
10000 SEK79,867.20000 KGS