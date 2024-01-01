Kyrgystani soms to Ghanaian cedis today

Convert KGS to GHS at the real exchange rate

Лв1.000 KGS = GH¢0.1897 GHS

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:13
KGS to GHS conversion chart

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

GHS
1 KGS to GHSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.18970.1897
Low0.18570.1743
Average0.18700.1832
Change1.54%8.83%
1 KGS to GHS stats

The performance of KGS to GHS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1897 and a 30 day low of 0.1857. This means the 30 day average was 0.1870. The change for KGS to GHS was 1.54.

The performance of KGS to GHS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1897 and a 90 day low of 0.1743. This means the 90 day average was 0.1832. The change for KGS to GHS was 8.83.

Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / Ghanaian Cedi
1 KGS0.18965 GHS
5 KGS0.94825 GHS
10 KGS1.89650 GHS
20 KGS3.79300 GHS
50 KGS9.48250 GHS
100 KGS18.96500 GHS
250 KGS47.41250 GHS
500 KGS94.82500 GHS
1000 KGS189.65000 GHS
2000 KGS379.30000 GHS
5000 KGS948.25000 GHS
10000 KGS1,896.50000 GHS
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Kyrgystani Som
1 GHS5.27286 KGS
5 GHS26.36430 KGS
10 GHS52.72860 KGS
20 GHS105.45720 KGS
50 GHS263.64300 KGS
100 GHS527.28600 KGS
250 GHS1,318.21500 KGS
500 GHS2,636.43000 KGS
1000 GHS5,272.86000 KGS
2000 GHS10,545.72000 KGS
5000 GHS26,364.30000 KGS
10000 GHS52,728.60000 KGS