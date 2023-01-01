5000 Kyrgystani soms to Ghanaian cedis

Convert KGS to GHS at the real exchange rate

5,000 kgs
653.68 ghs

1.00000 KGS = 0.13073 GHS

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:36
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPCADAUDEURINRAEDCHF
1 USD10.7859471.33421.479840.911383.11263.67250.86085
1 GBP1.2723511.697571.882871.15947105.7484.672711.09529
1 CAD0.7495130.58907811.109160.68302162.2942.752590.645218
1 AUD0.675750.5311040.90158610.61580256.16332.481690.581719

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kyrgystani soms to Ghanaian cedis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KGS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GHS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KGS to GHS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kyrgystani soms

KGS to USD

KGS to GBP

KGS to CAD

KGS to AUD

KGS to EUR

KGS to INR

KGS to AED

KGS to CHF

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / Ghanaian Cedi
1 KGS0.13073 GHS
5 KGS0.65368 GHS
10 KGS1.30735 GHS
20 KGS2.61470 GHS
50 KGS6.53675 GHS
100 KGS13.07350 GHS
250 KGS32.68375 GHS
500 KGS65.36750 GHS
1000 KGS130.73500 GHS
2000 KGS261.47000 GHS
5000 KGS653.67500 GHS
10000 KGS1307.35000 GHS
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Kyrgystani Som
1 GHS7.64907 KGS
5 GHS38.24535 KGS
10 GHS76.49070 KGS
20 GHS152.98140 KGS
50 GHS382.45350 KGS
100 GHS764.90700 KGS
250 GHS1912.26750 KGS
500 GHS3824.53500 KGS
1000 GHS7649.07000 KGS
2000 GHS15298.14000 KGS
5000 GHS38245.35000 KGS
10000 GHS76490.70000 KGS