Kyrgystani soms to Costa Rican colóns today

Convert KGS to CRC at the real exchange rate

Лв1.000 KGS = ₡6.080 CRC

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:10
KGS to CRC conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

CRC
1 KGS to CRCLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High6.19866.2518
Low6.01896.0189
Average6.11406.1380
Change-1.16%-2.07%
1 KGS to CRC stats

The performance of KGS to CRC in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 6.1986 and a 30 day low of 6.0189. This means the 30 day average was 6.1140. The change for KGS to CRC was -1.16.

The performance of KGS to CRC in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 6.2518 and a 90 day low of 6.0189. This means the 90 day average was 6.1380. The change for KGS to CRC was -2.07.

Top currencies

 USDGBPCADAUDEURINRAEDCHF
1 USD10.7741.3841.510.92884.0793.6730.867
1 GBP1.29211.7891.9511.2108.664.7471.121
1 CAD0.7220.55911.0910.67160.7442.6540.626
1 AUD0.6620.5130.91710.61555.6982.4330.574

Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / Costa Rican Colón
1 KGS6.08009 CRC
5 KGS30.40045 CRC
10 KGS60.80090 CRC
20 KGS121.60180 CRC
50 KGS304.00450 CRC
100 KGS608.00900 CRC
250 KGS1,520.02250 CRC
500 KGS3,040.04500 CRC
1000 KGS6,080.09000 CRC
2000 KGS12,160.18000 CRC
5000 KGS30,400.45000 CRC
10000 KGS60,800.90000 CRC
Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Kyrgystani Som
1 CRC0.16447 KGS
5 CRC0.82236 KGS
10 CRC1.64471 KGS
20 CRC3.28942 KGS
50 CRC8.22355 KGS
100 CRC16.44710 KGS
250 CRC41.11775 KGS
500 CRC82.23550 KGS
1000 CRC164.47100 KGS
2000 CRC328.94200 KGS
5000 CRC822.35500 KGS
10000 CRC1,644.71000 KGS