Kyrgystani soms to Japanese yen today

Convert KGS to JPY at the real exchange rate

Лв1.000 KGS = ¥1.803 JPY

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:17
KGS to JPY conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

JPY
1 KGS to JPYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.80271.8259
Low1.69021.6664
Average1.74291.7263
Change5.53%-0.48%
1 KGS to JPY stats

The performance of KGS to JPY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.8027 and a 30 day low of 1.6902. This means the 30 day average was 1.7429. The change for KGS to JPY was 5.53.

The performance of KGS to JPY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.8259 and a 90 day low of 1.6664. This means the 90 day average was 1.7263. The change for KGS to JPY was -0.48.

Top currencies

 USDGBPCADAUDEURINRAEDCHF
1 USD10.7741.3841.510.92884.0833.6730.867
1 GBP1.29211.7881.951.199108.6394.7461.12
1 CAD0.7230.55911.0910.67160.7512.6540.627
1 AUD0.6620.5130.91710.61555.7012.4330.575

Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / Japanese Yen
1 KGS1.80271 JPY
5 KGS9.01355 JPY
10 KGS18.02710 JPY
20 KGS36.05420 JPY
50 KGS90.13550 JPY
100 KGS180.27100 JPY
250 KGS450.67750 JPY
500 KGS901.35500 JPY
1000 KGS1,802.71000 JPY
2000 KGS3,605.42000 JPY
5000 KGS9,013.55000 JPY
10000 KGS18,027.10000 JPY
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Kyrgystani Som
100 JPY55.47190 KGS
1000 JPY554.71900 KGS
1500 JPY832.07850 KGS
2000 JPY1,109.43800 KGS
3000 JPY1,664.15700 KGS
5000 JPY2,773.59500 KGS
5400 JPY2,995.48260 KGS
10000 JPY5,547.19000 KGS
15000 JPY8,320.78500 KGS
20000 JPY11,094.38000 KGS
25000 JPY13,867.97500 KGS
30000 JPY16,641.57000 KGS