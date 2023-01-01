5 Kyrgystani soms to Japanese yen

Convert KGS to JPY at the real exchange rate

5 kgs
8 jpy

1.00000 KGS = 1.61655 JPY

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:50
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.862481.0973591.2061.463811.624620.9445418.7367
1 GBP1.1594511.27235105.7511.697251.883711.0951421.7247
1 USD0.91130.785947183.11481.333951.480490.8607517.0745
1 INR0.01096420.009456170.012031610.01604950.01781260.01035620.205433

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kyrgystani soms to Japanese yen

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KGS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JPY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KGS to JPY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kyrgystani soms

KGS to USD

KGS to GBP

KGS to CAD

KGS to AUD

KGS to EUR

KGS to INR

KGS to AED

KGS to CHF

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / Japanese Yen
1 KGS1.61655 JPY
5 KGS8.08275 JPY
10 KGS16.16550 JPY
20 KGS32.33100 JPY
50 KGS80.82750 JPY
100 KGS161.65500 JPY
250 KGS404.13750 JPY
500 KGS808.27500 JPY
1000 KGS1616.55000 JPY
2000 KGS3233.10000 JPY
5000 KGS8082.75000 JPY
10000 KGS16165.50000 JPY
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Kyrgystani Som
100 JPY61.86010 KGS
1000 JPY618.60100 KGS
1500 JPY927.90150 KGS
2000 JPY1237.20200 KGS
3000 JPY1855.80300 KGS
5000 JPY3093.00500 KGS
5400 JPY3340.44540 KGS
10000 JPY6186.01000 KGS
15000 JPY9279.01500 KGS
20000 JPY12372.02000 KGS
25000 JPY15465.02500 KGS
30000 JPY18558.03000 KGS