1 thousand Kyrgystani soms to Japanese yen

Convert KGS to JPY at the real exchange rate

1,000 kgs
1,617 jpy

1.00000 KGS = 1.61739 JPY

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:48
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8624151.0972591.19241.463681.624230.9444718.7354
1 GBP1.1595311.2723105.7411.697181.883351.0951521.7244
1 USD0.911350.785978183.111.333951.480280.8607517.0749
1 INR0.01096580.009457080.012032210.01605040.0178110.01035680.205449

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kyrgystani soms to Japanese yen

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KGS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JPY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KGS to JPY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kyrgystani soms

KGS to USD

KGS to GBP

KGS to CAD

KGS to AUD

KGS to EUR

KGS to INR

KGS to AED

KGS to CHF

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / Japanese Yen
1 KGS1.61739 JPY
5 KGS8.08695 JPY
10 KGS16.17390 JPY
20 KGS32.34780 JPY
50 KGS80.86950 JPY
100 KGS161.73900 JPY
250 KGS404.34750 JPY
500 KGS808.69500 JPY
1000 KGS1617.39000 JPY
2000 KGS3234.78000 JPY
5000 KGS8086.95000 JPY
10000 KGS16173.90000 JPY
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Kyrgystani Som
100 JPY61.82790 KGS
1000 JPY618.27900 KGS
1500 JPY927.41850 KGS
2000 JPY1236.55800 KGS
3000 JPY1854.83700 KGS
5000 JPY3091.39500 KGS
5400 JPY3338.70660 KGS
10000 JPY6182.79000 KGS
15000 JPY9274.18500 KGS
20000 JPY12365.58000 KGS
25000 JPY15456.97500 KGS
30000 JPY18548.37000 KGS