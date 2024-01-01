Convert KGS to JPY at the real exchange rate

amount-spellout.1000 Kyrgystani soms to Japanese yen

1,000 kgs
1,861 jpy

Лв1.000 KGS = ¥1.861 JPY

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

1 KGS to JPYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.86101.8610
Low1.76761.6941
Average1.81141.7671
Change3.79%9.75%
View full history

1 KGS to JPY stats

The performance of KGS to JPY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.8610 and a 30 day low of 1.7676. This means the 30 day average was 1.8114. The change for KGS to JPY was 3.79.

The performance of KGS to JPY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.8610 and a 90 day low of 1.6941. This means the 90 day average was 1.7671. The change for KGS to JPY was 9.75.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDGBPCADAUDEURINRAEDCHF
1 USD10.7911.3681.4990.93383.3623.6730.899
1 GBP1.26511.731.8961.18105.4114.6451.136
1 CAD0.7310.57811.0960.68260.9412.6850.657
1 AUD0.6670.5270.91210.62355.6022.450.599

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kyrgystani soms to Japanese yen

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KGS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JPY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KGS to JPY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kyrgystani soms

KGS to USD

KGS to GBP

KGS to CAD

KGS to AUD

KGS to EUR

KGS to INR

KGS to AED

KGS to CHF

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / Japanese Yen
1 KGS1,86096 JPY
5 KGS9,30480 JPY
10 KGS18,60960 JPY
20 KGS37,21920 JPY
50 KGS93,04800 JPY
100 KGS186,09600 JPY
250 KGS465,24000 JPY
500 KGS930,48000 JPY
1000 KGS1.860,96000 JPY
2000 KGS3.721,92000 JPY
5000 KGS9.304,80000 JPY
10000 KGS18.609,60000 JPY
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Kyrgystani Som
100 JPY53,73570 KGS
1000 JPY537,35700 KGS
1500 JPY806,03550 KGS
2000 JPY1.074,71400 KGS
3000 JPY1.612,07100 KGS
5000 JPY2.686,78500 KGS
5400 JPY2.901,72780 KGS
10000 JPY5.373,57000 KGS
15000 JPY8.060,35500 KGS
20000 JPY10.747,14000 KGS
25000 JPY13.433,92500 KGS
30000 JPY16.120,71000 KGS