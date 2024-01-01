Kyrgystani soms to Chilean pesos today

Convert KGS to CLP at the real exchange rate

Лв1.000 KGS = $11.16 CLP

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:09
KGS to CLP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

CLP
1 KGS to CLPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High11.155711.3348
Low10.677910.6276
Average10.941310.9782
Change1.68%-0.36%
1 KGS to CLP stats

The performance of KGS to CLP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 11.1557 and a 30 day low of 10.6779. This means the 30 day average was 10.9413. The change for KGS to CLP was 1.68.

The performance of KGS to CLP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 11.3348 and a 90 day low of 10.6276. This means the 90 day average was 10.9782. The change for KGS to CLP was -0.36.

Top currencies

 USDGBPCADAUDEURINRAEDCHF
1 USD10.7741.3841.5090.92884.083.6730.867
1 GBP1.29211.7891.9511.2108.6694.7471.121
1 CAD0.7220.55911.0910.67160.7452.6540.626
1 AUD0.6630.5130.91710.61555.7032.4330.574

Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / Chilean Peso
1 KGS11.15570 CLP
5 KGS55.77850 CLP
10 KGS111.55700 CLP
20 KGS223.11400 CLP
50 KGS557.78500 CLP
100 KGS1,115.57000 CLP
250 KGS2,788.92500 CLP
500 KGS5,577.85000 CLP
1000 KGS11,155.70000 CLP
2000 KGS22,311.40000 CLP
5000 KGS55,778.50000 CLP
10000 KGS111,557.00000 CLP
Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Kyrgystani Som
1 CLP0.08964 KGS
5 CLP0.44820 KGS
10 CLP0.89640 KGS
20 CLP1.79280 KGS
50 CLP4.48201 KGS
100 CLP8.96402 KGS
250 CLP22.41005 KGS
500 CLP44.82010 KGS
1000 CLP89.64020 KGS
2000 CLP179.28040 KGS
5000 CLP448.20100 KGS
10000 CLP896.40200 KGS