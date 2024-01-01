Kyrgystani soms to Philippine pesos today

Convert KGS to PHP at the real exchange rate

Лв1.000 KGS = ₱0.6853 PHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:25
KGS to PHP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

PHP
1 KGS to PHPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.68530.6951
Low0.66430.6569
Average0.67200.6702
Change2.97%-0.74%
1 KGS to PHP stats

The performance of KGS to PHP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.6853 and a 30 day low of 0.6643. This means the 30 day average was 0.6720. The change for KGS to PHP was 2.97.

The performance of KGS to PHP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.6951 and a 90 day low of 0.6569. This means the 90 day average was 0.6702. The change for KGS to PHP was -0.74.

Top currencies

 USDGBPCADAUDEURINRAEDCHF
1 USD10.7741.3841.510.92884.0783.6730.867
1 GBP1.29211.7881.9511.199108.6174.7451.121
1 CAD0.7230.55911.0910.67160.7482.6540.627
1 AUD0.6620.5130.91710.61555.6812.4320.574

Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / Philippine Peso
1 KGS0.68527 PHP
5 KGS3.42634 PHP
10 KGS6.85267 PHP
20 KGS13.70534 PHP
50 KGS34.26335 PHP
100 KGS68.52670 PHP
250 KGS171.31675 PHP
500 KGS342.63350 PHP
1000 KGS685.26700 PHP
2000 KGS1,370.53400 PHP
5000 KGS3,426.33500 PHP
10000 KGS6,852.67000 PHP
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Kyrgystani Som
1 PHP1.45929 KGS
5 PHP7.29645 KGS
10 PHP14.59290 KGS
20 PHP29.18580 KGS
50 PHP72.96450 KGS
100 PHP145.92900 KGS
250 PHP364.82250 KGS
500 PHP729.64500 KGS
1000 PHP1,459.29000 KGS
2000 PHP2,918.58000 KGS
5000 PHP7,296.45000 KGS
10000 PHP14,592.90000 KGS