10 thousand Kyrgystani soms to Philippine pesos

Convert KGS to PHP at the real exchange rate

10000 kgs
6277.91 php

1.00000 KGS = 0.62779 PHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:10
How to convert Kyrgystani soms to Philippine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KGS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KGS to PHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / Philippine Peso
1 KGS0.62779 PHP
5 KGS3.13896 PHP
10 KGS6.27791 PHP
20 KGS12.55582 PHP
50 KGS31.38955 PHP
100 KGS62.77910 PHP
250 KGS156.94775 PHP
500 KGS313.89550 PHP
1000 KGS627.79100 PHP
2000 KGS1255.58200 PHP
5000 KGS3138.95500 PHP
10000 KGS6277.91000 PHP
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Kyrgystani Som
1 PHP1.59289 KGS
5 PHP7.96445 KGS
10 PHP15.92890 KGS
20 PHP31.85780 KGS
50 PHP79.64450 KGS
100 PHP159.28900 KGS
250 PHP398.22250 KGS
500 PHP796.44500 KGS
1000 PHP1592.89000 KGS
2000 PHP3185.78000 KGS
5000 PHP7964.45000 KGS
10000 PHP15928.90000 KGS