Kyrgystani soms to Qatari rials today

Convert KGS to QAR at the real exchange rate

Лв1.000 KGS = QR0.04300 QAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:22
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

KGS to QAR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

QAR
1 KGS to QARLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.04340.0434
Low0.04260.0426
Average0.04310.0430
Change-0.82%0.09%
View full history

1 KGS to QAR stats

The performance of KGS to QAR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0434 and a 30 day low of 0.0426. This means the 30 day average was 0.0431. The change for KGS to QAR was -0.82.

The performance of KGS to QAR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0434 and a 90 day low of 0.0426. This means the 90 day average was 0.0430. The change for KGS to QAR was 0.09.

Track market ratesView KGS to QAR chart

Top currencies

 USDGBPCADAUDEURINRAEDCHF
1 USD10.7741.3841.510.92884.0783.6730.867
1 GBP1.29211.7881.9511.199108.6174.7451.121
1 CAD0.7230.55911.0910.67160.7482.6540.627
1 AUD0.6620.5130.91710.61555.6812.4320.574

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kyrgystani soms to Qatari rials

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KGS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and QAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KGS to QAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kyrgystani som

KGS to USD

KGS to GBP

KGS to CAD

KGS to AUD

KGS to EUR

KGS to INR

KGS to AED

KGS to CHF

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / Qatari Rial
1 KGS0.04300 QAR
5 KGS0.21500 QAR
10 KGS0.43000 QAR
20 KGS0.86001 QAR
50 KGS2.15002 QAR
100 KGS4.30003 QAR
250 KGS10.75007 QAR
500 KGS21.50015 QAR
1000 KGS43.00030 QAR
2000 KGS86.00060 QAR
5000 KGS215.00150 QAR
10000 KGS430.00300 QAR
Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Kyrgystani Som
1 QAR23.25570 KGS
5 QAR116.27850 KGS
10 QAR232.55700 KGS
20 QAR465.11400 KGS
50 QAR1,162.78500 KGS
100 QAR2,325.57000 KGS
250 QAR5,813.92500 KGS
500 QAR11,627.85000 KGS
1000 QAR23,255.70000 KGS
2000 QAR46,511.40000 KGS
5000 QAR116,278.50000 KGS
10000 QAR232,557.00000 KGS