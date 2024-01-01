Kyrgystani soms to Bangladeshi takas today

Convert KGS to BDT at the real exchange rate

Лв1.000 KGS = Tk1.410 BDT

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:05
KGS to BDT conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

BDT
1 KGS to BDTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.42141.4214
Low1.39781.3707
Average1.41241.4019
Change-0.81%1.88%
1 KGS to BDT stats

The performance of KGS to BDT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.4214 and a 30 day low of 1.3978. This means the 30 day average was 1.4124. The change for KGS to BDT was -0.81.

The performance of KGS to BDT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.4214 and a 90 day low of 1.3707. This means the 90 day average was 1.4019. The change for KGS to BDT was 1.88.

How to convert Kyrgystani soms to Bangladeshi takas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KGS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BDT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KGS to BDT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / Bangladeshi Taka
1 KGS1.40971 BDT
5 KGS7.04855 BDT
10 KGS14.09710 BDT
20 KGS28.19420 BDT
50 KGS70.48550 BDT
100 KGS140.97100 BDT
250 KGS352.42750 BDT
500 KGS704.85500 BDT
1000 KGS1,409.71000 BDT
2000 KGS2,819.42000 BDT
5000 KGS7,048.55000 BDT
10000 KGS14,097.10000 BDT
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Kyrgystani Som
1 BDT0.70937 KGS
5 BDT3.54683 KGS
10 BDT7.09367 KGS
20 BDT14.18734 KGS
50 BDT35.46835 KGS
100 BDT70.93670 KGS
250 BDT177.34175 KGS
500 BDT354.68350 KGS
1000 BDT709.36700 KGS
2000 BDT1,418.73400 KGS
5000 BDT3,546.83500 KGS
10000 BDT7,093.67000 KGS