Kyrgystani soms to Danish kroner today

Convert KGS to DKK at the real exchange rate

Лв1.000 KGS = kr0.08168 DKK

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:10
KGS to DKK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

DKK
1 KGS to DKKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.08170.0820
Low0.07920.0780
Average0.08030.0799
Change2.31%0.80%
1 KGS to DKK stats

The performance of KGS to DKK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0817 and a 30 day low of 0.0792. This means the 30 day average was 0.0803. The change for KGS to DKK was 2.31.

The performance of KGS to DKK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0820 and a 90 day low of 0.0780. This means the 90 day average was 0.0799. The change for KGS to DKK was 0.80.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / Danish Krone
1 KGS0.08168 DKK
5 KGS0.40838 DKK
10 KGS0.81677 DKK
20 KGS1.63353 DKK
50 KGS4.08384 DKK
100 KGS8.16767 DKK
250 KGS20.41918 DKK
500 KGS40.83835 DKK
1000 KGS81.67670 DKK
2000 KGS163.35340 DKK
5000 KGS408.38350 DKK
10000 KGS816.76700 DKK
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Kyrgystani Som
1 DKK12.24340 KGS
5 DKK61.21700 KGS
10 DKK122.43400 KGS
20 DKK244.86800 KGS
50 DKK612.17000 KGS
100 DKK1,224.34000 KGS
250 DKK3,060.85000 KGS
500 DKK6,121.70000 KGS
1000 DKK12,243.40000 KGS
2000 DKK24,486.80000 KGS
5000 DKK61,217.00000 KGS
10000 DKK122,434.00000 KGS