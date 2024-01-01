100 Danish kroner to Kyrgystani soms

Convert DKK to KGS at the real exchange rate

kr1.000 DKK = Лв12.38 KGS

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:58
DKK to KGS conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

KGS
1 DKK to KGSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High12.628812.8201
Low12.334412.1882
Average12.464012.5166
Change-1.18%0.31%
1 DKK to KGS stats

The performance of DKK to KGS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 12.6288 and a 30 day low of 12.3344. This means the 30 day average was 12.4640. The change for DKK to KGS was -1.18.

The performance of DKK to KGS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 12.8201 and a 90 day low of 12.1882. This means the 90 day average was 12.5166. The change for DKK to KGS was 0.31.

Conversion rates Danish Krone / Kyrgystani Som
1 DKK12.37890 KGS
5 DKK61.89450 KGS
10 DKK123.78900 KGS
20 DKK247.57800 KGS
50 DKK618.94500 KGS
100 DKK1,237.89000 KGS
250 DKK3,094.72500 KGS
500 DKK6,189.45000 KGS
1000 DKK12,378.90000 KGS
2000 DKK24,757.80000 KGS
5000 DKK61,894.50000 KGS
10000 DKK123,789.00000 KGS
Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / Danish Krone
1 KGS0.08078 DKK
5 KGS0.40391 DKK
10 KGS0.80783 DKK
20 KGS1.61566 DKK
50 KGS4.03915 DKK
100 KGS8.07829 DKK
250 KGS20.19573 DKK
500 KGS40.39145 DKK
1000 KGS80.78290 DKK
2000 KGS161.56580 DKK
5000 KGS403.91450 DKK
10000 KGS807.82900 DKK