Kyrgystani soms to Turkish liras today

Convert KGS to TRY at the real exchange rate

Лв1.000 KGS = TL0.4046 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:30
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

KGS to TRY conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

TRY
1 KGS to TRYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.40690.4069
Low0.40010.3902
Average0.40470.4000
Change-0.39%3.67%
View full history

1 KGS to TRY stats

The performance of KGS to TRY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.4069 and a 30 day low of 0.4001. This means the 30 day average was 0.4047. The change for KGS to TRY was -0.39.

The performance of KGS to TRY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.4069 and a 90 day low of 0.3902. This means the 90 day average was 0.4000. The change for KGS to TRY was 3.67.

Track market ratesView KGS to TRY chart

Top currencies

 USDGBPCADAUDEURINRAEDCHF
1 USD10.7741.3841.510.92884.0783.6730.867
1 GBP1.29211.7881.951.199108.6084.7451.12
1 CAD0.7230.55911.0910.67160.7572.6540.627
1 AUD0.6620.5130.91710.61555.6942.4330.574

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kyrgystani soms to Turkish liras

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KGS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TRY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KGS to TRY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kyrgystani som

KGS to USD

KGS to GBP

KGS to CAD

KGS to AUD

KGS to EUR

KGS to INR

KGS to AED

KGS to CHF

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / Turkish Lira
1 KGS0.40456 TRY
5 KGS2.02281 TRY
10 KGS4.04561 TRY
20 KGS8.09122 TRY
50 KGS20.22805 TRY
100 KGS40.45610 TRY
250 KGS101.14025 TRY
500 KGS202.28050 TRY
1000 KGS404.56100 TRY
2000 KGS809.12200 TRY
5000 KGS2,022.80500 TRY
10000 KGS4,045.61000 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Kyrgystani Som
1 TRY2.47181 KGS
5 TRY12.35905 KGS
10 TRY24.71810 KGS
20 TRY49.43620 KGS
50 TRY123.59050 KGS
100 TRY247.18100 KGS
250 TRY617.95250 KGS
500 TRY1,235.90500 KGS
1000 TRY2,471.81000 KGS
2000 TRY4,943.62000 KGS
5000 TRY12,359.05000 KGS
10000 TRY24,718.10000 KGS