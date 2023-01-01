50 Kyrgystani soms to Turkish liras

Convert KGS to TRY

50 kgs
16.34 try

1.00000 KGS = 0.32680 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:26
Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / Turkish Lira
1 KGS0.32680 TRY
5 KGS1.63399 TRY
10 KGS3.26797 TRY
20 KGS6.53594 TRY
50 KGS16.33985 TRY
100 KGS32.67970 TRY
250 KGS81.69925 TRY
500 KGS163.39850 TRY
1000 KGS326.79700 TRY
2000 KGS653.59400 TRY
5000 KGS1633.98500 TRY
10000 KGS3267.97000 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Kyrgystani Som
1 TRY3.06001 KGS
5 TRY15.30005 KGS
10 TRY30.60010 KGS
20 TRY61.20020 KGS
50 TRY153.00050 KGS
100 TRY306.00100 KGS
250 TRY765.00250 KGS
500 TRY1530.00500 KGS
1000 TRY3060.01000 KGS
2000 TRY6120.02000 KGS
5000 TRY15300.05000 KGS
10000 TRY30600.10000 KGS