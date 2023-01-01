1 thousand Kyrgystani soms to Turkish liras

1000 kgs
326.81 try

1.00000 KGS = 0.32681 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:25
Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / Turkish Lira
1 KGS0.32681 TRY
5 KGS1.63406 TRY
10 KGS3.26812 TRY
20 KGS6.53624 TRY
50 KGS16.34060 TRY
100 KGS32.68120 TRY
250 KGS81.70300 TRY
500 KGS163.40600 TRY
1000 KGS326.81200 TRY
2000 KGS653.62400 TRY
5000 KGS1634.06000 TRY
10000 KGS3268.12000 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Kyrgystani Som
1 TRY3.05986 KGS
5 TRY15.29930 KGS
10 TRY30.59860 KGS
20 TRY61.19720 KGS
50 TRY152.99300 KGS
100 TRY305.98600 KGS
250 TRY764.96500 KGS
500 TRY1529.93000 KGS
1000 TRY3059.86000 KGS
2000 TRY6119.72000 KGS
5000 TRY15299.30000 KGS
10000 TRY30598.60000 KGS