Kyrgystani soms to Chinese yuan rmb today

Convert KGS to CNY at the real exchange rate

Лв1.000 KGS = ¥0.08410 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:09
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

KGS to CNY conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

CNY
1 KGS to CNYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.08410.0860
Low0.08310.0831
Average0.08340.0839
Change0.27%-1.51%
View full history

1 KGS to CNY stats

The performance of KGS to CNY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0841 and a 30 day low of 0.0831. This means the 30 day average was 0.0834. The change for KGS to CNY was 0.27.

The performance of KGS to CNY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0860 and a 90 day low of 0.0831. This means the 90 day average was 0.0839. The change for KGS to CNY was -1.51.

Track market ratesView KGS to CNY chart

Top currencies

 USDGBPCADAUDEURINRAEDCHF
1 USD10.7741.3841.5090.92884.083.6730.867
1 GBP1.29211.7891.9511.2108.6694.7471.121
1 CAD0.7220.55911.0910.67160.7452.6540.626
1 AUD0.6630.5130.91710.61555.7032.4330.574

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kyrgystani soms to Chinese yuan rmb

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KGS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CNY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KGS to CNY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kyrgystani som

KGS to USD

KGS to GBP

KGS to CAD

KGS to AUD

KGS to EUR

KGS to INR

KGS to AED

KGS to CHF

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 KGS0.08410 CNY
5 KGS0.42048 CNY
10 KGS0.84095 CNY
20 KGS1.68190 CNY
50 KGS4.20475 CNY
100 KGS8.40950 CNY
250 KGS21.02375 CNY
500 KGS42.04750 CNY
1000 KGS84.09500 CNY
2000 KGS168.19000 CNY
5000 KGS420.47500 CNY
10000 KGS840.95000 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Kyrgystani Som
1 CNY11.89130 KGS
5 CNY59.45650 KGS
10 CNY118.91300 KGS
20 CNY237.82600 KGS
50 CNY594.56500 KGS
100 CNY1,189.13000 KGS
250 CNY2,972.82500 KGS
500 CNY5,945.65000 KGS
1000 CNY11,891.30000 KGS
2000 CNY23,782.60000 KGS
5000 CNY59,456.50000 KGS
10000 CNY118,913.00000 KGS