20 Chinese yuan rmb to Kyrgystani soms

Convert CNY to KGS at the real exchange rate

20 cny
249.36 kgs

1.00000 CNY = 12.46800 KGS

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:12
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDHKDCADEURGBPAUDINRSGD
1 USD17.808451.35840.92910.7969081.5204583.4321.34215
1 HKD0.12806610.1739650.1189880.1020570.19471910.68480.171884
1 CAD0.736165.7482710.6839730.5866521.1192961.41930.988037
1 EUR1.07638.404231.4620510.85781.6364689.79791.44456

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Chinese yuan rmb to Kyrgystani soms

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CNY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KGS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CNY to KGS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Chinese yuan rmb

CNY to USD

CNY to HKD

CNY to CAD

CNY to EUR

CNY to GBP

CNY to AUD

CNY to INR

CNY to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Kyrgystani Som
1 CNY12.46800 KGS
5 CNY62.34000 KGS
10 CNY124.68000 KGS
20 CNY249.36000 KGS
50 CNY623.40000 KGS
100 CNY1246.80000 KGS
250 CNY3117.00000 KGS
500 CNY6234.00000 KGS
1000 CNY12468.00000 KGS
2000 CNY24936.00000 KGS
5000 CNY62340.00000 KGS
10000 CNY124680.00000 KGS
Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 KGS0.08021 CNY
5 KGS0.40103 CNY
10 KGS0.80205 CNY
20 KGS1.60410 CNY
50 KGS4.01025 CNY
100 KGS8.02051 CNY
250 KGS20.05128 CNY
500 KGS40.10255 CNY
1000 KGS80.20510 CNY
2000 KGS160.41020 CNY
5000 KGS401.02550 CNY
10000 KGS802.05100 CNY