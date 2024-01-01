Turkmenistani Manat (TMT)

Currency name

Turkmenistani Manat

T

TMT exchange rates

 USD EUR GBP INR JPY RUB AUD ZAR
From TMT0.28571 0.26187 0.22313 23.94310 41.86570 24.38250 0.43878 5.22437
To TMT3.50000 3.81868 4.48175 0.04177 0.02389 0.04101 2.27903 0.19141

