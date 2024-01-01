Turkmenistani manats to Icelandic krónas today

Convert TMT to ISK at the real exchange rate

1,000 tmt
39,410 isk

T1.000 TMT = kr39.41 ISK

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:59
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

TMT to ISK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 TMT to ISKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High39.701439.9614
Low39.050039.0500
Average39.335939.5233
Change0.11%-1.19%
View full history

1 TMT to ISK stats

The performance of TMT to ISK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 39.7014 and a 30 day low of 39.0500. This means the 30 day average was 39.3359. The change for TMT to ISK was 0.11.

The performance of TMT to ISK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 39.9614 and a 90 day low of 39.0500. This means the 90 day average was 39.5233. The change for TMT to ISK was -1.19.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8531.09191.3721.5131.6760.93721.055
1 GBP1.17311.279107.1661.7751.9661.09924.694
1 USD0.9170.782183.771.3871.5370.85919.303
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.23

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Turkmenistani manats to Icelandic krónas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TMT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ISK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TMT to ISK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Turkmenistani manat

TMT to USD

TMT to EUR

TMT to GBP

TMT to INR

TMT to JPY

TMT to RUB

TMT to AUD

TMT to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Turkmenistani Manat / Icelandic Króna
1 TMT39.41000 ISK
5 TMT197.05000 ISK
10 TMT394.10000 ISK
20 TMT788.20000 ISK
50 TMT1,970.50000 ISK
100 TMT3,941.00000 ISK
250 TMT9,852.50000 ISK
500 TMT19,705.00000 ISK
1000 TMT39,410.00000 ISK
2000 TMT78,820.00000 ISK
5000 TMT197,050.00000 ISK
10000 TMT394,100.00000 ISK
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Turkmenistani Manat
1 ISK0.02537 TMT
5 ISK0.12687 TMT
10 ISK0.25374 TMT
20 ISK0.50749 TMT
50 ISK1.26872 TMT
100 ISK2.53743 TMT
250 ISK6.34357 TMT
500 ISK12.68715 TMT
1000 ISK25.37430 TMT
2000 ISK50.74860 TMT
5000 ISK126.87150 TMT
10000 ISK253.74300 TMT