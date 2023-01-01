50 Turkmenistani manats to Icelandic krónas

Convert TMT to ISK at the real exchange rate

50 tmt
1,982.33 isk

1.00000 TMT = 39.64660 ISK

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:43 UTC
TMT to ISK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TMT → 0 ISK
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86491.051587.56941.444181.660480.9629518.8629
1GBP1.156211.21565101.241.669631.91971.1133721.8075
1USD0.951050.822605183.28051.373451.579160.915717.939
1INR0.01141950.009877520.012007610.01649190.01896190.01099540.215405

Conversion rates Turkmenistani Manat / Icelandic Króna
1 TMT39.64660 ISK
5 TMT198.23300 ISK
10 TMT396.46600 ISK
20 TMT792.93200 ISK
50 TMT1982.33000 ISK
100 TMT3964.66000 ISK
250 TMT9911.65000 ISK
500 TMT19823.30000 ISK
1000 TMT39646.60000 ISK
2000 TMT79293.20000 ISK
5000 TMT198233.00000 ISK
10000 TMT396466.00000 ISK
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Turkmenistani Manat
1 ISK0.02522 TMT
5 ISK0.12611 TMT
10 ISK0.25223 TMT
20 ISK0.50446 TMT
50 ISK1.26114 TMT
100 ISK2.52228 TMT
250 ISK6.30570 TMT
500 ISK12.61140 TMT
1000 ISK25.22280 TMT
2000 ISK50.44560 TMT
5000 ISK126.11400 TMT
10000 ISK252.22800 TMT