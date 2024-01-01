250 Icelandic krónas to Turkmenistani manats

Convert ISK to TMT at the real exchange rate

250 isk
6.34 tmt

kr1.000 ISK = T0.02538 TMT

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
ISK to TMT conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 ISK to TMTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.02560.0256
Low0.02520.0250
Average0.02540.0253
Change-0.10%1.21%
1 ISK to TMT stats

The performance of ISK to TMT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0256 and a 30 day low of 0.0252. This means the 30 day average was 0.0254. The change for ISK to TMT was -0.10.

The performance of ISK to TMT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0256 and a 90 day low of 0.0250. This means the 90 day average was 0.0253. The change for ISK to TMT was 1.21.

How to convert Icelandic krónas to Turkmenistani manats

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ISK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TMT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ISK to TMT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Turkmenistani Manat
1 ISK0.02538 TMT
5 ISK0.12688 TMT
10 ISK0.25376 TMT
20 ISK0.50752 TMT
50 ISK1.26881 TMT
100 ISK2.53761 TMT
250 ISK6.34402 TMT
500 ISK12.68805 TMT
1000 ISK25.37610 TMT
2000 ISK50.75220 TMT
5000 ISK126.88050 TMT
10000 ISK253.76100 TMT
Conversion rates Turkmenistani Manat / Icelandic Króna
1 TMT39.40710 ISK
5 TMT197.03550 ISK
10 TMT394.07100 ISK
20 TMT788.14200 ISK
50 TMT1,970.35500 ISK
100 TMT3,940.71000 ISK
250 TMT9,851.77500 ISK
500 TMT19,703.55000 ISK
1000 TMT39,407.10000 ISK
2000 TMT78,814.20000 ISK
5000 TMT197,035.50000 ISK
10000 TMT394,071.00000 ISK