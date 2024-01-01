Turkmenistani manats to Trinidad and Tobago dollars today

Convert TMT to TTD at the real exchange rate

1,000 tmt
1,930.09 ttd

T1.000 TMT = TT$1.930 TTD

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:59
TMT to TTD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TMT to TTDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.93791.9405
Low1.92511.9223
Average1.93281.9340
Change0.02%0.08%
1 TMT to TTD stats

The performance of TMT to TTD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.9379 and a 30 day low of 1.9251. This means the 30 day average was 1.9328. The change for TMT to TTD was 0.02.

The performance of TMT to TTD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.9405 and a 90 day low of 1.9223. This means the 90 day average was 1.9340. The change for TMT to TTD was 0.08.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Turkmenistani Manat / Trinidad and Tobago Dollar
1 TMT1.93009 TTD
5 TMT9.65045 TTD
10 TMT19.30090 TTD
20 TMT38.60180 TTD
50 TMT96.50450 TTD
100 TMT193.00900 TTD
250 TMT482.52250 TTD
500 TMT965.04500 TTD
1000 TMT1,930.09000 TTD
2000 TMT3,860.18000 TTD
5000 TMT9,650.45000 TTD
10000 TMT19,300.90000 TTD
Conversion rates Trinidad and Tobago Dollar / Turkmenistani Manat
1 TTD0.51811 TMT
5 TTD2.59056 TMT
10 TTD5.18112 TMT
20 TTD10.36224 TMT
50 TTD25.90560 TMT
100 TTD51.81120 TMT
250 TTD129.52800 TMT
500 TTD259.05600 TMT
1000 TTD518.11200 TMT
2000 TTD1,036.22400 TMT
5000 TTD2,590.56000 TMT
10000 TTD5,181.12000 TMT