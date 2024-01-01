Turkmenistani manats to Trinidad and Tobago dollars today
Convert TMT to TTD at the real exchange rate
|1 TMT to TTD
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|1.9379
|1.9405
|Low
|1.9251
|1.9223
|Average
|1.9328
|1.9340
|Change
|0.02%
|0.08%
|View full history
1 TMT to TTD stats
The performance of TMT to TTD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.9379 and a 30 day low of 1.9251. This means the 30 day average was 1.9328. The change for TMT to TTD was 0.02.
The performance of TMT to TTD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.9405 and a 90 day low of 1.9223. This means the 90 day average was 1.9340. The change for TMT to TTD was 0.08.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
|Conversion rates Turkmenistani Manat / Trinidad and Tobago Dollar
|1 TMT
|1.93009 TTD
|5 TMT
|9.65045 TTD
|10 TMT
|19.30090 TTD
|20 TMT
|38.60180 TTD
|50 TMT
|96.50450 TTD
|100 TMT
|193.00900 TTD
|250 TMT
|482.52250 TTD
|500 TMT
|965.04500 TTD
|1000 TMT
|1,930.09000 TTD
|2000 TMT
|3,860.18000 TTD
|5000 TMT
|9,650.45000 TTD
|10000 TMT
|19,300.90000 TTD
|Conversion rates Trinidad and Tobago Dollar / Turkmenistani Manat
|1 TTD
|0.51811 TMT
|5 TTD
|2.59056 TMT
|10 TTD
|5.18112 TMT
|20 TTD
|10.36224 TMT
|50 TTD
|25.90560 TMT
|100 TTD
|51.81120 TMT
|250 TTD
|129.52800 TMT
|500 TTD
|259.05600 TMT
|1000 TTD
|518.11200 TMT
|2000 TTD
|1,036.22400 TMT
|5000 TTD
|2,590.56000 TMT
|10000 TTD
|5,181.12000 TMT