Turkmenistani manats to Nigerian nairas today

Convert TMT to NGN at the real exchange rate

1,000 tmt
467,280 ngn

T1.000 TMT = ₦467.3 NGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:13
We can't send money between these currencies

TMT to NGN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TMT to NGNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High474.4970474.4970
Low436.3710381.3290
Average456.1928433.9027
Change6.72%17.98%
View full history

1 TMT to NGN stats

The performance of TMT to NGN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 474.4970 and a 30 day low of 436.3710. This means the 30 day average was 456.1928. The change for TMT to NGN was 6.72.

The performance of TMT to NGN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 474.4970 and a 90 day low of 381.3290. This means the 90 day average was 433.9027. The change for TMT to NGN was 17.98.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Turkmenistani manats to Nigerian nairas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TMT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TMT to NGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Turkmenistani Manat / Nigerian Naira
1 TMT467.28000 NGN
5 TMT2,336.40000 NGN
10 TMT4,672.80000 NGN
20 TMT9,345.60000 NGN
50 TMT23,364.00000 NGN
100 TMT46,728.00000 NGN
250 TMT116,820.00000 NGN
500 TMT233,640.00000 NGN
1000 TMT467,280.00000 NGN
2000 TMT934,560.00000 NGN
5000 TMT2,336,400.00000 NGN
10000 TMT4,672,800.00000 NGN
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Turkmenistani Manat
1 NGN0.00214 TMT
5 NGN0.01070 TMT
10 NGN0.02140 TMT
20 NGN0.04280 TMT
50 NGN0.10700 TMT
100 NGN0.21400 TMT
250 NGN0.53501 TMT
500 NGN1.07002 TMT
1000 NGN2.14004 TMT
2000 NGN4.28008 TMT
5000 NGN10.70020 TMT
10000 NGN21.40040 TMT