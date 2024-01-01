Turkmenistani manats to Danish kroner today

Convert TMT to DKK at the real exchange rate

1,000 tmt
1,954.66 dkk

T1.000 TMT = kr1.955 DKK

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:06
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

TMT to DKK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 TMT to DKKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.97681.9956
Low1.94821.9482
Average1.96231.9712
Change-0.59%-1.26%
View full history

1 TMT to DKK stats

The performance of TMT to DKK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.9768 and a 30 day low of 1.9482. This means the 30 day average was 1.9623. The change for TMT to DKK was -0.59.

The performance of TMT to DKK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.9956 and a 90 day low of 1.9482. This means the 90 day average was 1.9712. The change for TMT to DKK was -1.26.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8531.09191.3721.5131.6760.93721.051
1 GBP1.17311.279107.1721.7751.9651.09924.691
1 USD0.9170.782183.7741.3871.5360.85919.3
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.23

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Turkmenistani manats to Danish kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TMT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DKK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TMT to DKK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Turkmenistani manat

TMT to USD

TMT to EUR

TMT to GBP

TMT to INR

TMT to JPY

TMT to RUB

TMT to AUD

TMT to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Turkmenistani Manat / Danish Krone
1 TMT1.95466 DKK
5 TMT9.77330 DKK
10 TMT19.54660 DKK
20 TMT39.09320 DKK
50 TMT97.73300 DKK
100 TMT195.46600 DKK
250 TMT488.66500 DKK
500 TMT977.33000 DKK
1000 TMT1,954.66000 DKK
2000 TMT3,909.32000 DKK
5000 TMT9,773.30000 DKK
10000 TMT19,546.60000 DKK
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Turkmenistani Manat
1 DKK0.51160 TMT
5 DKK2.55800 TMT
10 DKK5.11599 TMT
20 DKK10.23198 TMT
50 DKK25.57995 TMT
100 DKK51.15990 TMT
250 DKK127.89975 TMT
500 DKK255.79950 TMT
1000 DKK511.59900 TMT
2000 DKK1,023.19800 TMT
5000 DKK2,557.99500 TMT
10000 DKK5,115.99000 TMT