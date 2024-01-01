Turkmenistani manats to Swedish kronor today

Convert TMT to SEK at the real exchange rate

1,000 tmt
3,023.70 sek

T1.000 TMT = kr3.024 SEK

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:15
TMT to SEK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TMT to SEKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High3.09693.1177
Low2.99332.9671
Average3.04173.0336
Change1.01%-2.14%
View full history

1 TMT to SEK stats

The performance of TMT to SEK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3.0969 and a 30 day low of 2.9933. This means the 30 day average was 3.0417. The change for TMT to SEK was 1.01.

The performance of TMT to SEK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3.1177 and a 90 day low of 2.9671. This means the 90 day average was 3.0336. The change for TMT to SEK was -2.14.

How to convert Turkmenistani manats to Swedish kronor

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TMT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SEK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TMT to SEK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Turkmenistani Manat / Swedish Krona
1 TMT3.02370 SEK
5 TMT15.11850 SEK
10 TMT30.23700 SEK
20 TMT60.47400 SEK
50 TMT151.18500 SEK
100 TMT302.37000 SEK
250 TMT755.92500 SEK
500 TMT1,511.85000 SEK
1000 TMT3,023.70000 SEK
2000 TMT6,047.40000 SEK
5000 TMT15,118.50000 SEK
10000 TMT30,237.00000 SEK
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Turkmenistani Manat
1 SEK0.33072 TMT
5 SEK1.65360 TMT
10 SEK3.30720 TMT
20 SEK6.61440 TMT
50 SEK16.53600 TMT
100 SEK33.07200 TMT
250 SEK82.68000 TMT
500 SEK165.36000 TMT
1000 SEK330.72000 TMT
2000 SEK661.44000 TMT
5000 SEK1,653.60000 TMT
10000 SEK3,307.20000 TMT