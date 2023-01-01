100 Turkmenistani manats to Swedish kronor

Convert TMT to SEK at the real exchange rate

100 tmt
316.56 sek

1.00000 TMT = 3.16562 SEK

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:18 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

TMT to SEK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TMT → 0 SEK
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86521.05187.52781.443971.660610.962918.9016
1GBP1.155811.2148101.1691.669011.919421.1129221.8474
1USD0.951450.823181183.28051.37391.580030.916217.9844
1INR0.01142490.009884440.012007610.01649730.01897240.01100140.21595

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Turkmenistani manats to Swedish kronor

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TMT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SEK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TMT to SEK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Turkmenistani manats

TMT to USD

TMT to EUR

TMT to GBP

TMT to INR

TMT to JPY

TMT to RUB

TMT to AUD

TMT to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Turkmenistani Manat / Swedish Krona
1 TMT3.16562 SEK
5 TMT15.82810 SEK
10 TMT31.65620 SEK
20 TMT63.31240 SEK
50 TMT158.28100 SEK
100 TMT316.56200 SEK
250 TMT791.40500 SEK
500 TMT1582.81000 SEK
1000 TMT3165.62000 SEK
2000 TMT6331.24000 SEK
5000 TMT15828.10000 SEK
10000 TMT31656.20000 SEK
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Turkmenistani Manat
1 SEK0.31589 TMT
5 SEK1.57947 TMT
10 SEK3.15894 TMT
20 SEK6.31788 TMT
50 SEK15.79470 TMT
100 SEK31.58940 TMT
250 SEK78.97350 TMT
500 SEK157.94700 TMT
1000 SEK315.89400 TMT
2000 SEK631.78800 TMT
5000 SEK1579.47000 TMT
10000 SEK3158.94000 TMT