10 Swedish kronor to Turkmenistani manats

Convert SEK to TMT at the real exchange rate

kr1.000 SEK = T0.3175 TMT

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:10
SEK to TMT conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

TMT
1 SEK to TMTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.33180.3471
Low0.31750.3175
Average0.32480.3352
Change-4.31%-7.63%
1 SEK to TMT stats

The performance of SEK to TMT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3318 and a 30 day low of 0.3175. This means the 30 day average was 0.3248. The change for SEK to TMT was -4.31.

The performance of SEK to TMT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.3471 and a 90 day low of 0.3175. This means the 90 day average was 0.3352. The change for SEK to TMT was -7.63.

Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Turkmenistani Manat
1 SEK0.31754 TMT
5 SEK1.58770 TMT
10 SEK3.17540 TMT
20 SEK6.35080 TMT
50 SEK15.87700 TMT
100 SEK31.75400 TMT
250 SEK79.38500 TMT
500 SEK158.77000 TMT
1000 SEK317.54000 TMT
2000 SEK635.08000 TMT
5000 SEK1,587.70000 TMT
10000 SEK3,175.40000 TMT
Conversion rates Turkmenistani Manat / Swedish Krona
1 TMT3.14921 SEK
5 TMT15.74605 SEK
10 TMT31.49210 SEK
20 TMT62.98420 SEK
50 TMT157.46050 SEK
100 TMT314.92100 SEK
250 TMT787.30250 SEK
500 TMT1,574.60500 SEK
1000 TMT3,149.21000 SEK
2000 TMT6,298.42000 SEK
5000 TMT15,746.05000 SEK
10000 TMT31,492.10000 SEK