50 Turkmenistani manats to Swedish kronor

Convert TMT to SEK at the real exchange rate

50 tmt
158.30 sek

1.00000 TMT = 3.16597 SEK

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:19 UTC
Track the exchange rate
Spend abroad without hidden fees

TMT to SEK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TMT → 0 SEK
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86511.050987.51951.444151.660980.9628518.8942
1GBP1.1559411.2146101.1521.66911.919711.1129921.8374
1USD0.951650.823316183.28051.37421.580530.9162517.9791
1INR0.0114260.009886060.012007610.01650090.01897840.0110020.215886

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Turkmenistani manats to Swedish kronor

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TMT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SEK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TMT to SEK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Turkmenistani manats

TMT to USD

TMT to EUR

TMT to GBP

TMT to INR

TMT to JPY

TMT to RUB

TMT to AUD

TMT to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Turkmenistani Manat / Swedish Krona
1 TMT3.16597 SEK
5 TMT15.82985 SEK
10 TMT31.65970 SEK
20 TMT63.31940 SEK
50 TMT158.29850 SEK
100 TMT316.59700 SEK
250 TMT791.49250 SEK
500 TMT1582.98500 SEK
1000 TMT3165.97000 SEK
2000 TMT6331.94000 SEK
5000 TMT15829.85000 SEK
10000 TMT31659.70000 SEK
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Turkmenistani Manat
1 SEK0.31586 TMT
5 SEK1.57930 TMT
10 SEK3.15859 TMT
20 SEK6.31718 TMT
50 SEK15.79295 TMT
100 SEK31.58590 TMT
250 SEK78.96475 TMT
500 SEK157.92950 TMT
1000 SEK315.85900 TMT
2000 SEK631.71800 TMT
5000 SEK1579.29500 TMT
10000 SEK3158.59000 TMT