Turkmenistani manats to Saint Helena pounds today

Convert TMT to SHP at the real exchange rate

1,000 tmt
223.31 shp

T1.000 TMT = £0.2233 SHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:16
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

TMT to SHP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 TMT to SHPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.22450.2287
Low0.21960.2196
Average0.22180.2241
Change0.16%-1.84%
View full history

1 TMT to SHP stats

The performance of TMT to SHP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2245 and a 30 day low of 0.2196. This means the 30 day average was 0.2218. The change for TMT to SHP was 0.16.

The performance of TMT to SHP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2287 and a 90 day low of 0.2196. This means the 90 day average was 0.2241. The change for TMT to SHP was -1.84.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8531.09191.3781.5131.6760.93721.056
1 GBP1.17311.279107.1771.7751.9651.09824.696
1 USD0.9170.782183.7681.3871.5360.85919.302
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.23

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Turkmenistani manats to Saint Helena pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TMT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TMT to SHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Turkmenistani manat

TMT to USD

TMT to EUR

TMT to GBP

TMT to INR

TMT to JPY

TMT to RUB

TMT to AUD

TMT to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Turkmenistani Manat / Saint Helena Pound
1 TMT0.22331 SHP
5 TMT1.11655 SHP
10 TMT2.23310 SHP
20 TMT4.46620 SHP
50 TMT11.16550 SHP
100 TMT22.33100 SHP
250 TMT55.82750 SHP
500 TMT111.65500 SHP
1000 TMT223.31000 SHP
2000 TMT446.62000 SHP
5000 TMT1,116.55000 SHP
10000 TMT2,233.10000 SHP
Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Turkmenistani Manat
1 SHP4.47808 TMT
5 SHP22.39040 TMT
10 SHP44.78080 TMT
20 SHP89.56160 TMT
50 SHP223.90400 TMT
100 SHP447.80800 TMT
250 SHP1,119.52000 TMT
500 SHP2,239.04000 TMT
1000 SHP4,478.08000 TMT
2000 SHP8,956.16000 TMT
5000 SHP22,390.40000 TMT
10000 SHP44,780.80000 TMT