1 Saint Helena pound to Turkmenistani manats

Convert SHP to TMT at the real exchange rate

£1.000 SHP = T4.427 TMT

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:00
SHP to TMT conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

TMT
1 SHP to TMTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High4.56384.6995
Low4.41654.4165
Average4.50174.5733
Change-2.54%-4.28%
1 SHP to TMT stats

The performance of SHP to TMT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 4.5638 and a 30 day low of 4.4165. This means the 30 day average was 4.5017. The change for SHP to TMT was -2.54.

The performance of SHP to TMT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 4.6995 and a 90 day low of 4.4165. This means the 90 day average was 4.5733. The change for SHP to TMT was -4.28.

How to convert Saint Helena pounds to Turkmenistani manats

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SHP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TMT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SHP to TMT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Turkmenistani Manat
1 SHP4.42733 TMT
5 SHP22.13665 TMT
10 SHP44.27330 TMT
20 SHP88.54660 TMT
50 SHP221.36650 TMT
100 SHP442.73300 TMT
250 SHP1,106.83250 TMT
500 SHP2,213.66500 TMT
1000 SHP4,427.33000 TMT
2000 SHP8,854.66000 TMT
5000 SHP22,136.65000 TMT
10000 SHP44,273.30000 TMT
Conversion rates Turkmenistani Manat / Saint Helena Pound
1 TMT0.22587 SHP
5 TMT1.12935 SHP
10 TMT2.25870 SHP
20 TMT4.51740 SHP
50 TMT11.29350 SHP
100 TMT22.58700 SHP
250 TMT56.46750 SHP
500 TMT112.93500 SHP
1000 TMT225.87000 SHP
2000 TMT451.74000 SHP
5000 TMT1,129.35000 SHP
10000 TMT2,258.70000 SHP