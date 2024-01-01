Turkmenistani manats to Omani rials today

Convert TMT to OMR at the real exchange rate

1,000 tmt
110.003 omr

T1.000 TMT = ر.ع.0.1100 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:59
TMT to OMR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TMT to OMRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.11000.1100
Low0.11000.1100
Average0.11000.1100
Change-0.00%0.02%
1 TMT to OMR stats

The performance of TMT to OMR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1100 and a 30 day low of 0.1100. This means the 30 day average was 0.1100. The change for TMT to OMR was -0.00.

The performance of TMT to OMR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1100 and a 90 day low of 0.1100. This means the 90 day average was 0.1100. The change for TMT to OMR was 0.02.

Conversion rates Turkmenistani Manat / Omani Rial
1 TMT0.11000 OMR
5 TMT0.55002 OMR
10 TMT1.10003 OMR
20 TMT2.20006 OMR
50 TMT5.50015 OMR
100 TMT11.00030 OMR
250 TMT27.50075 OMR
500 TMT55.00150 OMR
1000 TMT110.00300 OMR
2000 TMT220.00600 OMR
5000 TMT550.01500 OMR
10000 TMT1,100.03000 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Turkmenistani Manat
1 OMR9.09067 TMT
5 OMR45.45335 TMT
10 OMR90.90670 TMT
20 OMR181.81340 TMT
50 OMR454.53350 TMT
100 OMR909.06700 TMT
250 OMR2,272.66750 TMT
500 OMR4,545.33500 TMT
1000 OMR9,090.67000 TMT
2000 OMR18,181.34000 TMT
5000 OMR45,453.35000 TMT
10000 OMR90,906.70000 TMT