10 thousand Turkmenistani manats to Omani rials

Convert TMT to OMR at the real exchange rate

10000 tmt
1101.590 omr

1.00000 TMT = 0.11016 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:58 UTC
TMT to OMR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TMT → 0 OMR
Mid market rate

How to convert Turkmenistani manats to Omani rials

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TMT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and OMR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TMT to OMR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Turkmenistani Manat / Omani Rial
1 TMT0.11016 OMR
5 TMT0.55080 OMR
10 TMT1.10159 OMR
20 TMT2.20318 OMR
50 TMT5.50795 OMR
100 TMT11.01590 OMR
250 TMT27.53975 OMR
500 TMT55.07950 OMR
1000 TMT110.15900 OMR
2000 TMT220.31800 OMR
5000 TMT550.79500 OMR
10000 TMT1101.59000 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Turkmenistani Manat
1 OMR9.07780 TMT
5 OMR45.38900 TMT
10 OMR90.77800 TMT
20 OMR181.55600 TMT
50 OMR453.89000 TMT
100 OMR907.78000 TMT
250 OMR2269.45000 TMT
500 OMR4538.90000 TMT
1000 OMR9077.80000 TMT
2000 OMR18155.60000 TMT
5000 OMR45389.00000 TMT
10000 OMR90778.00000 TMT