Turkmenistani manats to Israeli new sheqels today

Convert TMT to ILS at the real exchange rate

1,000 tmt
1,085.97 ils

T1.000 TMT = ₪1.086 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:08
TMT to ILS conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TMT to ILSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.08761.0876
Low1.02771.0277
Average1.05011.0580
Change3.17%2.31%
1 TMT to ILS stats

The performance of TMT to ILS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.0876 and a 30 day low of 1.0277. This means the 30 day average was 1.0501. The change for TMT to ILS was 3.17.

The performance of TMT to ILS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.0876 and a 90 day low of 1.0277. This means the 90 day average was 1.0580. The change for TMT to ILS was 2.31.

Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Turkmenistani manats to Israeli new sheqels

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TMT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ILS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TMT to ILS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Turkmenistani Manat / Israeli New Sheqel
1 TMT1.08597 ILS
5 TMT5.42985 ILS
10 TMT10.85970 ILS
20 TMT21.71940 ILS
50 TMT54.29850 ILS
100 TMT108.59700 ILS
250 TMT271.49250 ILS
500 TMT542.98500 ILS
1000 TMT1,085.97000 ILS
2000 TMT2,171.94000 ILS
5000 TMT5,429.85000 ILS
10000 TMT10,859.70000 ILS
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Turkmenistani Manat
1 ILS0.92084 TMT
5 ILS4.60418 TMT
10 ILS9.20835 TMT
20 ILS18.41670 TMT
50 ILS46.04175 TMT
100 ILS92.08350 TMT
250 ILS230.20875 TMT
500 ILS460.41750 TMT
1000 ILS920.83500 TMT
2000 ILS1,841.67000 TMT
5000 ILS4,604.17500 TMT
10000 ILS9,208.35000 TMT