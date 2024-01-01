250 Israeli new sheqels to Turkmenistani manats

Convert ILS to TMT at the real exchange rate

250 ils
229.87 tmt

₪1.000 ILS = T0.9195 TMT

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
ILS to TMT conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 ILS to TMTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.97310.9731
Low0.91950.9195
Average0.95310.9455
Change-1.87%-2.41%
1 ILS to TMT stats

The performance of ILS to TMT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.9731 and a 30 day low of 0.9195. This means the 30 day average was 0.9531. The change for ILS to TMT was -1.87.

The performance of ILS to TMT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.9731 and a 90 day low of 0.9195. This means the 90 day average was 0.9455. The change for ILS to TMT was -2.41.

Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Turkmenistani Manat
1 ILS0.91947 TMT
5 ILS4.59734 TMT
10 ILS9.19468 TMT
20 ILS18.38936 TMT
50 ILS45.97340 TMT
100 ILS91.94680 TMT
250 ILS229.86700 TMT
500 ILS459.73400 TMT
1000 ILS919.46800 TMT
2000 ILS1,838.93600 TMT
5000 ILS4,597.34000 TMT
10000 ILS9,194.68000 TMT
Conversion rates Turkmenistani Manat / Israeli New Sheqel
1 TMT1.08759 ILS
5 TMT5.43795 ILS
10 TMT10.87590 ILS
20 TMT21.75180 ILS
50 TMT54.37950 ILS
100 TMT108.75900 ILS
250 TMT271.89750 ILS
500 TMT543.79500 ILS
1000 TMT1,087.59000 ILS
2000 TMT2,175.18000 ILS
5000 TMT5,437.95000 ILS
10000 TMT10,875.90000 ILS