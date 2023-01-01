5000 Turkmenistani manats to Israeli new sheqels

Convert TMT to ILS at the real exchange rate

5000 tmt
5512 ils

1.00000 TMT = 1.10240 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:39 UTC
TMT to ILS conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TMT → 0 ILS
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Turkmenistani Manat / Israeli New Sheqel
1 TMT1.10240 ILS
5 TMT5.51200 ILS
10 TMT11.02400 ILS
20 TMT22.04800 ILS
50 TMT55.12000 ILS
100 TMT110.24000 ILS
250 TMT275.60000 ILS
500 TMT551.20000 ILS
1000 TMT1102.40000 ILS
2000 TMT2204.80000 ILS
5000 TMT5512.00000 ILS
10000 TMT11024.00000 ILS
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Turkmenistani Manat
1 ILS0.90711 TMT
5 ILS4.53554 TMT
10 ILS9.07109 TMT
20 ILS18.14218 TMT
50 ILS45.35545 TMT
100 ILS90.71090 TMT
250 ILS226.77725 TMT
500 ILS453.55450 TMT
1000 ILS907.10900 TMT
2000 ILS1814.21800 TMT
5000 ILS4535.54500 TMT
10000 ILS9071.09000 TMT