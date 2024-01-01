Turkmenistani manats to Isle of Man pounds today

Convert TMT to IMP at the real exchange rate

1,000 tmt
223.34 imp

T1.000 TMT = £0.2233 IMP

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:08
TMT to IMP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TMT to IMPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.22450.2287
Low0.21960.2196
Average0.22180.2241
Change0.17%-1.83%
1 TMT to IMP stats

The performance of TMT to IMP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2245 and a 30 day low of 0.2196. This means the 30 day average was 0.2218. The change for TMT to IMP was 0.17.

The performance of TMT to IMP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2287 and a 90 day low of 0.2196. This means the 90 day average was 0.2241. The change for TMT to IMP was -1.83.

Conversion rates Turkmenistani Manat / Isle of Man pound
1 TMT0.22334 IMP
5 TMT1.11669 IMP
10 TMT2.23337 IMP
20 TMT4.46674 IMP
50 TMT11.16685 IMP
100 TMT22.33370 IMP
250 TMT55.83425 IMP
500 TMT111.66850 IMP
1000 TMT223.33700 IMP
2000 TMT446.67400 IMP
5000 TMT1,116.68500 IMP
10000 TMT2,233.37000 IMP
Conversion rates Isle of Man pound / Turkmenistani Manat
1 IMP4.47755 TMT
5 IMP22.38775 TMT
10 IMP44.77550 TMT
20 IMP89.55100 TMT
50 IMP223.87750 TMT
100 IMP447.75500 TMT
250 IMP1,119.38750 TMT
500 IMP2,238.77500 TMT
1000 IMP4,477.55000 TMT
2000 IMP8,955.10000 TMT
5000 IMP22,387.75000 TMT
10000 IMP44,775.50000 TMT