20 Isle of Man pounds to Turkmenistani manats

Convert IMP to TMT at the real exchange rate

20 imp
89.63 tmt

£1.000 IMP = T4.482 TMT

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
IMP to TMT conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 IMP to TMTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High4.55334.5533
Low4.45394.3727
Average4.50914.4626
Change-0.07%1.95%
1 IMP to TMT stats

The performance of IMP to TMT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 4.5533 and a 30 day low of 4.4539. This means the 30 day average was 4.5091. The change for IMP to TMT was -0.07.

The performance of IMP to TMT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 4.5533 and a 90 day low of 4.3727. This means the 90 day average was 4.4626. The change for IMP to TMT was 1.95.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8521.09191.4311.5141.6760.93620.92
1 GBP1.17411.281107.3071.7761.9671.09924.552
1 USD0.9170.781183.8011.3871.5360.85819.174
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.229

Conversion rates Isle of Man pound / Turkmenistani Manat
1 IMP4.48175 TMT
5 IMP22.40875 TMT
10 IMP44.81750 TMT
20 IMP89.63500 TMT
50 IMP224.08750 TMT
100 IMP448.17500 TMT
250 IMP1,120.43750 TMT
500 IMP2,240.87500 TMT
1000 IMP4,481.75000 TMT
2000 IMP8,963.50000 TMT
5000 IMP22,408.75000 TMT
10000 IMP44,817.50000 TMT
Conversion rates Turkmenistani Manat / Isle of Man pound
1 TMT0.22313 IMP
5 TMT1.11564 IMP
10 TMT2.23127 IMP
20 TMT4.46254 IMP
50 TMT11.15635 IMP
100 TMT22.31270 IMP
250 TMT55.78175 IMP
500 TMT111.56350 IMP
1000 TMT223.12700 IMP
2000 TMT446.25400 IMP
5000 TMT1,115.63500 IMP
10000 TMT2,231.27000 IMP