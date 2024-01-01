Turkmenistani manats to CFP francs today

Convert TMT to XPF at the real exchange rate

1,000 tmt
31,391 xpf

T1.000 TMT = ₣31.39 XPF

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:59
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

TMT to XPF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 TMT to XPFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High31.659431.8514
Low31.237131.2371
Average31.419831.5464
Change-0.75%-1.19%
View full history

1 TMT to XPF stats

The performance of TMT to XPF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 31.6594 and a 30 day low of 31.2371. This means the 30 day average was 31.4198. The change for TMT to XPF was -0.75.

The performance of TMT to XPF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 31.8514 and a 90 day low of 31.2371. This means the 90 day average was 31.5464. The change for TMT to XPF was -1.19.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8531.09191.371.5131.6750.93621.057
1 GBP1.17311.279107.1681.7751.9651.09824.698
1 USD0.9170.782183.7641.3871.5360.85919.304
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.23

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Turkmenistani manats to CFP francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TMT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XPF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TMT to XPF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Turkmenistani manat

TMT to USD

TMT to EUR

TMT to GBP

TMT to INR

TMT to JPY

TMT to RUB

TMT to AUD

TMT to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Turkmenistani Manat / CFP Franc
1 TMT31.39140 XPF
5 TMT156.95700 XPF
10 TMT313.91400 XPF
20 TMT627.82800 XPF
50 TMT1,569.57000 XPF
100 TMT3,139.14000 XPF
250 TMT7,847.85000 XPF
500 TMT15,695.70000 XPF
1000 TMT31,391.40000 XPF
2000 TMT62,782.80000 XPF
5000 TMT156,957.00000 XPF
10000 TMT313,914.00000 XPF
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Turkmenistani Manat
1 XPF0.03186 TMT
5 XPF0.15928 TMT
10 XPF0.31856 TMT
20 XPF0.63712 TMT
50 XPF1.59279 TMT
100 XPF3.18558 TMT
250 XPF7.96395 TMT
500 XPF15.92790 TMT
1000 XPF31.85580 TMT
2000 XPF63.71160 TMT
5000 XPF159.27900 TMT
10000 XPF318.55800 TMT