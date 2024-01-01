1 thousand CFP francs to Turkmenistani manats

Convert XPF to TMT at the real exchange rate

1,000 xpf
31.31 tmt

1.000 XPF = 0.03131 TMT

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:58
How to convert CFP francs to Turkmenistani manats

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XPF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TMT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XPF to TMT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates CFP Franc / Turkmenistani Manat
1 XPF0.03131 TMT
5 XPF0.15656 TMT
10 XPF0.31312 TMT
20 XPF0.62624 TMT
50 XPF1.56561 TMT
100 XPF3.13121 TMT
250 XPF7.82803 TMT
500 XPF15.65605 TMT
1000 XPF31.31210 TMT
2000 XPF62.62420 TMT
5000 XPF156.56050 TMT
10000 XPF313.12100 TMT
Conversion rates Turkmenistani Manat / CFP Franc
1 TMT31.93660 XPF
5 TMT159.68300 XPF
10 TMT319.36600 XPF
20 TMT638.73200 XPF
50 TMT1,596.83000 XPF
100 TMT3,193.66000 XPF
250 TMT7,984.15000 XPF
500 TMT15,968.30000 XPF
1000 TMT31,936.60000 XPF
2000 TMT63,873.20000 XPF
5000 TMT159,683.00000 XPF
10000 TMT319,366.00000 XPF