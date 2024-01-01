Turkmenistani manats to New Zealand dollars today

Convert TMT to NZD at the real exchange rate

1,000 tmt
480.52 nzd

T1.000 TMT = $0.4805 NZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:14
TMT to NZD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TMT to NZDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.48630.4863
Low0.46500.4611
Average0.47500.4701
Change3.35%1.06%
1 TMT to NZD stats

The performance of TMT to NZD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.4863 and a 30 day low of 0.4650. This means the 30 day average was 0.4750. The change for TMT to NZD was 3.35.

The performance of TMT to NZD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.4863 and a 90 day low of 0.4611. This means the 90 day average was 0.4701. The change for TMT to NZD was 1.06.

How to convert Turkmenistani manats to New Zealand dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TMT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NZD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TMT to NZD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Turkmenistani Manat / New Zealand Dollar
1 TMT0.48052 NZD
5 TMT2.40258 NZD
10 TMT4.80515 NZD
20 TMT9.61030 NZD
50 TMT24.02575 NZD
100 TMT48.05150 NZD
250 TMT120.12875 NZD
500 TMT240.25750 NZD
1000 TMT480.51500 NZD
2000 TMT961.03000 NZD
5000 TMT2,402.57500 NZD
10000 TMT4,805.15000 NZD
Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / Turkmenistani Manat
1 NZD2.08110 TMT
5 NZD10.40550 TMT
10 NZD20.81100 TMT
20 NZD41.62200 TMT
50 NZD104.05500 TMT
100 NZD208.11000 TMT
250 NZD520.27500 TMT
500 NZD1,040.55000 TMT
1000 NZD2,081.10000 TMT
2000 NZD4,162.20000 TMT
5000 NZD10,405.50000 TMT
10000 NZD20,811.00000 TMT