10 thousand Turkmenistani manats to New Zealand dollars

Convert TMT to NZD at the real exchange rate

10000 tmt
4838.06 nzd

1.00000 TMT = 0.48381 NZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:6 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

TMT to NZD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TMT → 0 NZD
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86521.05187.52781.444131.660740.9627518.8955
1GBP1.155811.21475101.1651.669131.919491.1127521.8395
1USD0.951450.823215183.28051.374051.580150.9160517.9786
1INR0.01142490.009884840.012007610.01649910.01897390.01099960.21588

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Turkmenistani manats to New Zealand dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TMT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NZD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TMT to NZD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Turkmenistani manats

TMT to USD

TMT to EUR

TMT to GBP

TMT to INR

TMT to JPY

TMT to RUB

TMT to AUD

TMT to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Turkmenistani Manat / New Zealand Dollar
1 TMT0.48381 NZD
5 TMT2.41903 NZD
10 TMT4.83806 NZD
20 TMT9.67612 NZD
50 TMT24.19030 NZD
100 TMT48.38060 NZD
250 TMT120.95150 NZD
500 TMT241.90300 NZD
1000 TMT483.80600 NZD
2000 TMT967.61200 NZD
5000 TMT2419.03000 NZD
10000 TMT4838.06000 NZD
Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / Turkmenistani Manat
1 NZD2.06694 TMT
5 NZD10.33470 TMT
10 NZD20.66940 TMT
20 NZD41.33880 TMT
50 NZD103.34700 TMT
100 NZD206.69400 TMT
250 NZD516.73500 TMT
500 NZD1033.47000 TMT
1000 NZD2066.94000 TMT
2000 NZD4133.88000 TMT
5000 NZD10334.70000 TMT
10000 NZD20669.40000 TMT