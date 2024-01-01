1 New Zealand dollar to Turkmenistani manats

Convert NZD to TMT at the real exchange rate

1 nzd
2.09 tmt

$1.000 NZD = T2.086 TMT

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:28
NZD to TMT conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NZD to TMTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.15082.1688
Low2.05642.0564
Average2.10592.1276
Change-2.99%-0.80%
1 NZD to TMT stats

The performance of NZD to TMT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.1508 and a 30 day low of 2.0564. This means the 30 day average was 2.1059. The change for NZD to TMT was -2.99.

The performance of NZD to TMT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.1688 and a 90 day low of 2.0564. This means the 90 day average was 2.1276. The change for NZD to TMT was -0.80.

Top currencies

 USDAUDGBPEURINRCADCHFJPY
1 USD11.5340.7810.91683.7951.3870.858146.46
1 AUD0.65210.5090.59754.6220.9040.5695.47
1 GBP1.2811.96511.173107.3161.7761.099187.571
1 EUR1.0921.6750.853191.5121.5150.937159.95

Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert New Zealand dollars to Turkmenistani manats

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select NZD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TMT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current NZD to TMT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / Turkmenistani Manat
1 NZD2.08635 TMT
5 NZD10.43175 TMT
10 NZD20.86350 TMT
20 NZD41.72700 TMT
50 NZD104.31750 TMT
100 NZD208.63500 TMT
250 NZD521.58750 TMT
500 NZD1,043.17500 TMT
1000 NZD2,086.35000 TMT
2000 NZD4,172.70000 TMT
5000 NZD10,431.75000 TMT
10000 NZD20,863.50000 TMT
Conversion rates Turkmenistani Manat / New Zealand Dollar
1 TMT0.47931 NZD
5 TMT2.39653 NZD
10 TMT4.79306 NZD
20 TMT9.58612 NZD
50 TMT23.96530 NZD
100 TMT47.93060 NZD
250 TMT119.82650 NZD
500 TMT239.65300 NZD
1000 TMT479.30600 NZD
2000 TMT958.61200 NZD
5000 TMT2,396.53000 NZD
10000 TMT4,793.06000 NZD