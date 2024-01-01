Turkmenistani manats to Bhutanese ngultrums today

Convert TMT to BTN at the real exchange rate

1,000 tmt
23,942.60 btn

T1.000 TMT = Nu.23.94 BTN

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:59
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

TMT to BTN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 TMT to BTNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High23.942623.9426
Low23.838623.7303
Average23.890923.8494
Change0.40%0.40%
View full history

1 TMT to BTN stats

The performance of TMT to BTN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 23.9426 and a 30 day low of 23.8386. This means the 30 day average was 23.8909. The change for TMT to BTN was 0.40.

The performance of TMT to BTN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 23.9426 and a 90 day low of 23.7303. This means the 90 day average was 23.8494. The change for TMT to BTN was 0.40.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8531.09191.3831.5131.6760.93721.052
1 GBP1.17311.279107.1791.7741.9651.09924.691
1 USD0.9170.782183.781.3871.5360.85919.3
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.23

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Turkmenistani manats to Bhutanese ngultrums

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TMT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BTN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TMT to BTN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Turkmenistani manat

TMT to USD

TMT to EUR

TMT to GBP

TMT to INR

TMT to JPY

TMT to RUB

TMT to AUD

TMT to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Turkmenistani Manat / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 TMT23.94260 BTN
5 TMT119.71300 BTN
10 TMT239.42600 BTN
20 TMT478.85200 BTN
50 TMT1,197.13000 BTN
100 TMT2,394.26000 BTN
250 TMT5,985.65000 BTN
500 TMT11,971.30000 BTN
1000 TMT23,942.60000 BTN
2000 TMT47,885.20000 BTN
5000 TMT119,713.00000 BTN
10000 TMT239,426.00000 BTN
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Turkmenistani Manat
1 BTN0.04177 TMT
5 BTN0.20883 TMT
10 BTN0.41767 TMT
20 BTN0.83533 TMT
50 BTN2.08833 TMT
100 BTN4.17666 TMT
250 BTN10.44165 TMT
500 BTN20.88330 TMT
1000 BTN41.76660 TMT
2000 BTN83.53320 TMT
5000 BTN208.83300 TMT
10000 BTN417.66600 TMT