Turkmenistani manats to Egyptian pounds today

Convert TMT to EGP at the real exchange rate

1,000 tmt
13,915 egp

T1.000 TMT = E£13.92 EGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:06
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

TMT to EGP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 TMT to EGPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High13.914913.9149
Low13.694013.3247
Average13.782113.6439
Change1.48%1.56%
View full history

1 TMT to EGP stats

The performance of TMT to EGP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 13.9149 and a 30 day low of 13.6940. This means the 30 day average was 13.7821. The change for TMT to EGP was 1.48.

The performance of TMT to EGP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 13.9149 and a 90 day low of 13.3247. This means the 90 day average was 13.6439. The change for TMT to EGP was 1.56.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8531.09191.3721.5131.6760.93721.051
1 GBP1.17311.279107.1721.7751.9651.09924.691
1 USD0.9170.782183.7741.3871.5360.85919.3
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.23

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Turkmenistani manats to Egyptian pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TMT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EGP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TMT to EGP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Turkmenistani manat

TMT to USD

TMT to EUR

TMT to GBP

TMT to INR

TMT to JPY

TMT to RUB

TMT to AUD

TMT to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Turkmenistani Manat / Egyptian Pound
1 TMT13.91500 EGP
5 TMT69.57500 EGP
10 TMT139.15000 EGP
20 TMT278.30000 EGP
50 TMT695.75000 EGP
100 TMT1,391.50000 EGP
250 TMT3,478.75000 EGP
500 TMT6,957.50000 EGP
1000 TMT13,915.00000 EGP
2000 TMT27,830.00000 EGP
5000 TMT69,575.00000 EGP
10000 TMT139,150.00000 EGP
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Turkmenistani Manat
1 EGP0.07187 TMT
5 EGP0.35933 TMT
10 EGP0.71865 TMT
20 EGP1.43730 TMT
50 EGP3.59325 TMT
100 EGP7.18650 TMT
250 EGP17.96625 TMT
500 EGP35.93250 TMT
1000 EGP71.86500 TMT
2000 EGP143.73000 TMT
5000 EGP359.32500 TMT
10000 EGP718.65000 TMT