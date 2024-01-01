Turkmenistani manats to Kenyan shillings today

Convert TMT to KES at the real exchange rate

1,000 tmt
36,976 kes

T1.000 TMT = Ksh36.98 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:59
TMT to KES conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TMT to KESLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High38.008638.5314
Low36.552936.5529
Average37.082637.1696
Change0.91%-4.04%
View full history

1 TMT to KES stats

The performance of TMT to KES in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 38.0086 and a 30 day low of 36.5529. This means the 30 day average was 37.0826. The change for TMT to KES was 0.91.

The performance of TMT to KES in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 38.5314 and a 90 day low of 36.5529. This means the 90 day average was 37.1696. The change for TMT to KES was -4.04.

How to convert Turkmenistani manats to Kenyan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TMT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KES in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TMT to KES rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Turkmenistani Manat / Kenyan Shilling
1 TMT36.97570 KES
5 TMT184.87850 KES
10 TMT369.75700 KES
20 TMT739.51400 KES
50 TMT1,848.78500 KES
100 TMT3,697.57000 KES
250 TMT9,243.92500 KES
500 TMT18,487.85000 KES
1000 TMT36,975.70000 KES
2000 TMT73,951.40000 KES
5000 TMT184,878.50000 KES
10000 TMT369,757.00000 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Turkmenistani Manat
1 KES0.02704 TMT
5 KES0.13522 TMT
10 KES0.27045 TMT
20 KES0.54090 TMT
50 KES1.35224 TMT
100 KES2.70448 TMT
250 KES6.76120 TMT
500 KES13.52240 TMT
1000 KES27.04480 TMT
2000 KES54.08960 TMT
5000 KES135.22400 TMT
10000 KES270.44800 TMT