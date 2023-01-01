1 thousand Turkmenistani manats to Kenyan shillings

Convert TMT to KES at the real exchange rate

1000 tmt
42532 kes

1.00000 TMT = 42.53220 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:58 UTC
TMT to KES conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TMT → 0 KES
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Turkmenistani Manat / Kenyan Shilling
1 TMT42.53220 KES
5 TMT212.66100 KES
10 TMT425.32200 KES
20 TMT850.64400 KES
50 TMT2126.61000 KES
100 TMT4253.22000 KES
250 TMT10633.05000 KES
500 TMT21266.10000 KES
1000 TMT42532.20000 KES
2000 TMT85064.40000 KES
5000 TMT212661.00000 KES
10000 TMT425322.00000 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Turkmenistani Manat
1 KES0.02351 TMT
5 KES0.11756 TMT
10 KES0.23512 TMT
20 KES0.47023 TMT
50 KES1.17558 TMT
100 KES2.35116 TMT
250 KES5.87790 TMT
500 KES11.75580 TMT
1000 KES23.51160 TMT
2000 KES47.02320 TMT
5000 KES117.55800 TMT
10000 KES235.11600 TMT