Turkmenistani manats to Armenian drams today

Convert TMT to AMD at the real exchange rate

1,000 tmt
110,960 amd

T1.000 TMT = ֏111.0 AMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:02
TMT to AMD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TMT to AMDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High111.0710111.1810
Low110.5860110.5220
Average110.8017110.8045
Change0.30%0.25%
View full history

1 TMT to AMD stats

The performance of TMT to AMD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 111.0710 and a 30 day low of 110.5860. This means the 30 day average was 110.8017. The change for TMT to AMD was 0.30.

The performance of TMT to AMD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 111.1810 and a 90 day low of 110.5220. This means the 90 day average was 110.8045. The change for TMT to AMD was 0.25.

How to convert Turkmenistani manats to Armenian drams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TMT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TMT to AMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Turkmenistani Manat / Armenian Dram
1 TMT110.96000 AMD
5 TMT554.80000 AMD
10 TMT1,109.60000 AMD
20 TMT2,219.20000 AMD
50 TMT5,548.00000 AMD
100 TMT11,096.00000 AMD
250 TMT27,740.00000 AMD
500 TMT55,480.00000 AMD
1000 TMT110,960.00000 AMD
2000 TMT221,920.00000 AMD
5000 TMT554,800.00000 AMD
10000 TMT1,109,600.00000 AMD
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Turkmenistani Manat
1 AMD0.00901 TMT
5 AMD0.04506 TMT
10 AMD0.09012 TMT
20 AMD0.18025 TMT
50 AMD0.45061 TMT
100 AMD0.90123 TMT
250 AMD2.25307 TMT
500 AMD4.50614 TMT
1000 AMD9.01228 TMT
2000 AMD18.02456 TMT
5000 AMD45.06140 TMT
10000 AMD90.12280 TMT